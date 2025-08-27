Seahawks make surprising veteran cut to clear room for claimed CB
A few of the Seattle Seahawks' veteran offseason additions aren't aging too well now that the initial 53-man roster and practice squad are set.
One day after releasing Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who entered training camp as Seattle's projected third wide receiver, the Seahawks released cornerback Shaquill Griffin. The move was to make room for cornerback Derion Kendrick, whom the team claimed off waivers on Wednesday.
Griffin, entering his ninth season in the NFL, signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Seattle this offseason that included $1.75 million fully guaranteed. He was absent for much of training camp due to illness and then personal reasons, so he got very limited reps within head coach Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme.
The 30-year-old defensive back totaled two tackles in his preseason debut against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. He was still kept on the initial roster along with Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe and Nehemiah Pritchett.
Seattle will most likely try to bring him back on the practice squad, which adds to the list of potential moves still to come in the coming days. Two reported practice squad signings from other teams weren't on the Seahawks' initial list, and bringing Griffin back would add a third transaction needed to clear room there.
Additionally, with reports of the Seahawks signing linebacker Chazz Surratt to the active roster, they will have to make a corresponding move. If they want that player back on the practice squad as well, there could be four players currently on the practice squad that won't be there in a few days.
Roster changes should begin to slow down near the end of the week as teams prepare for their season openers. The Seahawks still have a lot of work to do before the San Francisco 49ers come to town on Sunday, Sept. 7.
