Seahawks named excellent landing spot for game-changing defensive stud
The Seattle Seahawks addressed their defensive line this offseason when they signed former Dallas Cowboys EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence. They also bulked up in the secondary by using a second round pick on South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
Considering they have a defensive-minded head coach in Mike Macdonald, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see them make even more moves on that side of the ball. Of course, they can still look for help before the regular season, and they’re being linked to one of the biggest names on the trade market.
One possible target is Trey Hendrickson, who is expected to be traded by the Cincinnati Bengals. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin and Jared Dubin discussed his future and selected five landing spots for the star pass rusher, with Seattle being on the list.
”Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald can manufacture a pass rush out of cobbled-together pieces as well as anyone out there, but what if he didn't have to? Seattle has a bunch of guys who should be pretty good pass rushers, but dropping Hendrickson into the mix would take things to another level.”
It wouldn’t be cheap to land Hendrickson, but it would be worth it. Entering his ninth season in the league, Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks in each of the past two years and has 57 over the past four seasons in Cincinnati.
A weapon like that under Macdonald could be deadly, which is why it would be worth exploring for Seattle.
