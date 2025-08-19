Seahawks predicted to pick DeMarcus Lawrence-like prospect in 2026 NFL draft
After winning 10 games in their first season under head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks enter 2025 with a lot of confidence. They also have a vastly different roster. While most of the attention in that regard has been focused on their offensive changes, Seattle is also excited about a move they made on defense.
The Seahawks signed former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, giving them someone capable of stuffing the run and generating a consistent pass rush. He fits Macdonald’s mold so well that Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder believes they will target someone similar to Lawrence in the 2026 NFL draft.
MORE: ESPN names surprise playmaker as Seahawks player under most pressure
In an early look at the next draft, Holder has the Seahawks taking Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker.
"Unless Derick Hall takes a big step forward this season, the Seahawks could use a young edge-defender for the long haul, seeing as Lawrence is already 33 years old," Holder said.
"Parker is similar to Lawrence in both size and play style, and he'd be a good value pick at No. 12."
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, Parker is coming off a breakout season for the Tigers. As a sophomore, he had 57 tackles and 11 sacks.
If he has another successful campaign in 2025, Parker will solidify himself as a top 20 pick, and would make a lot of sense for Seattle as they continue to bolster their defense.
