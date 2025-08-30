Seahawks rookie phenom Nick Emmanwori snubbed from NFL.com DROY list
There might not be any Seattle Seahawks rookie more exciting than safety Nick Emmanwori. The second-round pick (No. 35 overall) lit up the practice field during training camp and is expected to immediately play a big role in Mike Macdonald's defense.
Emmanwori was the 16th defensive player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he could end up being one of the most impactful this season in his unique role. However, that wasn't enough for him to even land him in the top 7 on NFL.com's Defensive Rookie of the Year watchlist.
Instead, 17 out of 29 voters picked New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter to earn the honor, followed by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter with four votes.
Carter was the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, while Hunter was picked one spot ahead of him. Three of the other five players who received votes — Malaki Starks (No. 27 overall), Mason Graham (No. 5) and Jihaad Campbell (No. 31) — were first-round selections.
Second-round picks Mike Green (No. 59) and Will Johnson (No. 47) each got one vote. Emmanwori was just the second defensive player picked in the second round, but still didn't get any nods.
It's strange considering Macdonald will be playing Emmanwori all over the field, from edge rusher to linebacker to deep safety. He has the skill set and athleticism to fill that unique role, and could have one of the most unique final season statistics of any rookie across the league.
Pure edge rushers generally get the benefit of the doubt, however, as well as those with big names and on big market teams. That boosts the likelihood of receiving the award by quite a bit. It's not a shocker that the Seahawks have never had a DROY winner.
Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, Seattle's first-round pick last year, had a good chance to be in the running for the award, but he missed three games and generally had an underwhelming first campaign. Now, Emmanwori has a chance to surprise a lot of the league.
