Seahawks rookie TE responds to trash talk from DB Nick Emmanwori
The Seattle Seahawks will begin the preseason slate of their schedule when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders this coming Thursday.
It will be a matchup where the Seahawks welcome home two former allies in new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and former starting quarterback Geno Smith.
Smith won't be in action for the first preseason game, but there are plenty of players looking to make a statement in their first action against another opponent this season.
Two of those players should be Seahawks rookies Elijah Arroyo and Nick Emmanwori. Arroyo is looking to become the security blanket in the middle of the field for quarterback Sam Darnold, but the rookie tight end is already being chirped at by his teammate Emmanwori.
On Friday, Arroyo was asked about Emmanwori's comments calling the rookie tight end a "medium cover" on the field.
Arroyo took the comments in stride, but also got his shot in by telling the media that Emmanwori can't guard him.
Of course, all of this is in good fun as the rookies look to push each other on the practice field. However, you can tell that everyone is ready to see some new competition when they get the chance to meet the Raiders this week. There's a good chance of the trash talk reaching a new level when the two teams meet.
