Seahawks biggest strength is their defensive front, insider claims
The Seattle Seahawks enjoyed a really good defensive season under Mike Macdonald in his first season as an NFL head coach. It carried the team to 10 wins, although an unfortunate tiebreaker prevented them from making the playoffs despite the record.
In 2025, it is likely going to be much the same, which is why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine labeled that defensive line that was so strong last year as the biggest strength Seattle has heading into the 2025 season.
Defensive line should carry Seahawks in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks didn't have an elite defensive line in talent, being dragged in that department by Leonard Williams. They did, however, have a highly productive defensive line, and they're going to again in 2025.
Alex Ballentine said, "It's not surprising that a Mike Macdonald-coached team has a great defensive front. Macdonald has built a reputation for getting the best out of his defensive line and linebackers. The Seahawks have quickly taken to that approach."
The Seahawks were eighth in pressure rate last season, and they totaled 45 sacks. Leonard Williams recorded 11 of those to lead the team, but he wasn't alone. 12 players recorded a sack in 2024 for the Seahawks. "They have a deep group of edge-rushers, and Byron Murphy II is a breakout candidate after only playing nine games as a rookie last season," Ballentine concluded.
That didn't even mention the addition of DeMarcus Lawrence, a veteran edge rusher who might challenge Williams for the team lead in sacks. Having a true star edge rusher might take Macdonald's defense to the next level in 2025.
