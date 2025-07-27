Leonard Williams appreciates the Seattle Seahawks' new offensive identity
Linemen tend to fly under the radar no matter how well they're playing. Still, sometimes they force fans to sit up and take notice. On that score, it's not difficult at all to figure out who's been the best player on the Seattle Seahawks over the last season and a half.
That would be Seattle's 6-foot-5, 300-pound giant in the middle of their defensive line, Leonard Williams. While he's been playing at a high level ever since he entered the league 10 years ago, Wlliams brought his game to new heights last season and earned his second career Pro Bowl trip.
If the Seahawks offense could just catch up to what Williams and the rest of the defense were doing in the second half of 2024, this will be a serious Super Bowl contender this year.
To get there they'll need to field a much more balanced attack than they did in 2024. At least in theory that part of the equation is going well. Speaking with reporters following yesterday's training camp pactice at the VMAC, Williams said that the new offense is definitely running the ball, which he likes to see.
Leonard Williams likes the run game
Of course this is still only July and nothing that happens in camp really matters. Once the games begin, all the best-laid plans in the NFL can get thrown out the window in a hurry.
That's exactly what happened last season to former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who made a lot of noises about being a physical offense and embracing the run. However, when it came time to do it Grubb quickly found his offensive line wasn't up to the challenge and he abandoned the project early in the season - and early in too many games.
New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will have to try to stick with it more often no matter how well his starting five linemen block, but if they don't perform significantly better in this department then it's not going to work no matter how badly he might want a run-first offense.
