Seahawks Week 1 injury report: Jake Bobo, 3 other key receivers listed
The Seattle Seahawks released their first injury report of the season on Wednesday, and the team may have some concerns at wide receiver heading into its Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle has four wide receivers on its initial Wednesday report, headlined by Jake Bobo (concussion) and rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton (ankle). Also present are pass-catchers Cody White (shoulder) and Dareke Young (hamstring), as well as outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.
Horton was a full participant in practice despite being on the initial report. He could come off the list later in the week. Bobo, White, Young and Nwosu were all listed as limited participants in Wednesday's practice.
That many receivers potentially being questionable for Sunday's game does create questions about how many pass-catchers the team will have available against the 49ers. Seattle only has six on the active roster, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp being the only pair that didn't land on the initial injury report.
The Seahawks do have three receivers on the practice squad who could be elevated if necessary in seventh-round rookie Ricky White III, Courtney Jackson and Tyrone Broden.
One interesting omission from the initial list is second-year inside linebacker Tyrice Knight, who has missed extended time during training camp and the preseason due to a knee injury. Knight appears to be on track to play against San Francisco considering his absence, which is a huge boost for the Seahawks' defense.
Nwosu's presence on the injury report is expected, as he's been ramping back up in practice but doesn't appear to be ready for game action quite yet. Head coach Mike Macdonald has previously stated they are targeting an early season return for Nwosu.
Seattle will release injury reports on Thursday and Friday ahead of Sunday's bout with the 49ers, which kicks off at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field.
