Seahawks WRs coach details how Jaxon Smith-Njigba is dominating NFL defenses
Coming into the 2025 season, many expected Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba to continue his ascension and become one of the NFL's best wide receivers. However, few expected him to reach the other-wordly level he has been playing at.
Smith-Njjigba, 23, has been the best receiver in the NFL this season bar none. Through six games, he has 42 receptions for a league-leading 696 yards and three touchdowns, and that's with him playing one fewer game than most of the NFL at this point. He's not only in the conversation for Offensive Player of the Year, but also on pace to break Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record.
What is the secret to Smith-Njigba's dominance this season? Well, it's difficult to boil it down to just onething, but Seahawks wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson gave his explanation.
“The measurable thing is outdated a little bit,” Jackson told The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. “You don’t have to be 6-3 or run a 4.3 to be a really good receiver in this league. You’ve got to understand when it’s time to attack leverage, when it’s time to run and change tempos in your routes, and then you’ve got to get open at a high level, a consistent level. He’s able to do those things.”
Smith-Njigba has a relatively standard frame at 6-foot and 197 pounds, and he's not exactly a burner like some other receivers around the league. Fast, sure, but not to the level of a Tyreek Hill, for example.
As Jackson said, though, a high football IQ can make up for many physical shortcomings, and Smith-Njigba has that in spades. It shows up on the tape too, as his route-running is among the very best in the league.
Additionally, Smith-Njigba's mindset is another key piece of his success, and something his team absolutely loves about him.
“His mentality is steadfast and consistent: ‘I’m trying to be great at my craft. I’m also trying to push the envelope,’” Macdonald said. “Part of that is building chemistry with the rest of your offense, the quarterback and the rest of your receiver room and being a great teammate. That is what the great ones do, and that’s what Jaxon’s doing, and that’s what makes it so exciting, sustainable.”
