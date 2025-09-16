Seahawks CB Riq Woolen kept head down throughout rough week
Calling Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen's career a rollercoaster would be putting it lightly.
Woolen burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022, as despite entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick out of UTSA, he had six interceptions - tied for the most in the league - and finished as a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist. He's been up and down since then, though, with the lowlights being his two benchings.
Unfortunately, the start of the season has not been kind to Woolen. According to Pro Football Reference, he's allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in two games this season, and his other underlying numbers are ghastly as well.
However, Woolen hasn't let his rough start to the year bring him down.
“I just keep to myself, have my head down,” Woolen said, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “Bro, I play cornerback, one of the hardest positions there is to play. So I just kept my head down. My teammates got all the faith in me. And I’ve got all faith in my teammates. So I’m not worried, at all.
“The only time you should be worried is when people that you care about the most, when they are worried. And they weren’t worried. They knew I’m a great player. I’m just glad to have these teammates to help me and be in my corner. So other than that, nah, it wasn’t a big deal. I was just out there having fun.”
Riq Woolen details surprisingly tame trash talk with DK Metcalf
Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was a big one for Woolen and the Seahawks, as it marked the revenge game for wide receiver DK Metcalf. The two-time Pro Bowler was notoriously hot-headed throughout his time in Seattle, but according to Woolen, there wasn't much back-and-forth on Sunday.
“Literally, me and him didn’t really say much during the game,” Woolen said. “But after we chopped it up a little bit. You know, just cool, brother stuff. It was cool seeing him, stuff like that. Missing him, stuff like that. “But just throughout the game, it was just cool competing and having fun.”
The Seahawks kept Metcalf in check on Sunday, limiting him to just three receptions on six targets for 20 yards. So, that's at least a point in favor of Woolen and the secondary.
