Seattle Seahawks legend named among active NFL players destined for Hall of Fame
The Seattle Seahawks will take the field for the first time this preseason when they welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Lumen Field on Thursday night.
While the atmosphere at a preseason game is never considered electric, this could be an emotional return for two longtime former Seahawks in Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.
RELATED: Pundit predicts potential 'outstanding season' for Seahawks' weakest link on defense
Carroll's time with the organization will go down as the team's greatest era, as he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl. In that time, the now Raiders head coach had one of the best defenses in the league, led by now Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Wagner is one of the greatest Seahawks of all time, and according to CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr, Wagner will be one of the current stars in the game to receive a gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his career is over.
RELATED: Seahawks rookie TE responds to trash talk from DB Nick Emmanwori
"Bobby Wagner is well on his way to Canton as one of the greatest off-ball linebackers of his generation. He has been selected to an All-Pro team in 11 consecutive years while having six first-team All-Pro selections and 10 Pro Bowl selections," wrote Kerr about Wagner's hall of fame-worthy career.
It may hurt fans to see Wagner in a different uniform these days; however, the memories of his play in Seattle will live forever.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Jalen Milroe flashes one of his best assets at Seahawks training camp
Seattle Seahawks are poised to have two new Hall of Famers soon
Mike Macdonald jolts Seahawks staff up 10 spots in ESPN rankings
Seahawks among best NFL teams to miss the playoffs last year