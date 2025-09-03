Seahawks end up in rough position in CBS NFL Power Rankings
It seems that no matter what, the Seattle Seahawks continue to be overlooked by the national media.
On some level, it makes sense. The Seahawks have been stuck in the NFL's middle tier for the past few years, and they haven't exactly had a ton of star power since Russell Wilson's departure in 2022.
However, it is still puzzling because there is a lot of talent on this team, and the defense in particular looks like it could be one of the very best in the NFL. With how wide open the NFC West is, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them take the division crown for themselves once again.
Well, at least that's how a lot of people see it. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco clearly doesn't, as he placed the Seahawks at No. 22 in his Week 1 power rankings, making them the lowest-ranked team in the NFC West. For comparison, the San Francisco 49ers came in at No. 8, the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13 and the Arizona Cardinals at No. 20.
Seahawks disrespected in another power ranking
"Sam Darnold takes over as the starting quarterback, hoping to continue his career resurgence from last year in Minnesota," Prisco wrote. "The defense has a chance to be really good, which could carry this team."
Prisco has been harsh on the Seahawks throughout the entire offseason, as this is somehow a five-spot jump from the last edition of his power rankings. It's fair to not view them as a Super Bowl contender (they probably aren't one if we're being honest), but this seems like a case of being way too harsh.
The Seahawks should probably be ranked ahead of several other teams in front of them on this list, most notably the Dallas Cowboys, who inexplicably jumped up six spots to No. 12 after trading away star pass rusher Micah Parsons last week.
At the end of the day, though, these preseason power rankings mean almost nothing. Once the Seahawks hit the field Sunday against the 49ers, then we'll finally have a true idea of what to expect from Mike Macdonald and co.
