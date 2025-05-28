Seahawks predicted to make massive change at QB in early 2026 mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks overhauled their quarterback room more than possibly any other team this offseason.
In free agency, they signed a new starter in Sam Darnold as well as a new, or technically returning, backup in Drew Lock. As if that wasn't enough, they drafted a rookie with great upside in former Alabama star Jalen Milroe.
With that in mind, it seems like it may be a bit premature to make any drastic changes again next offseason, but clearly not everyone agrees. In a new 2026 mock draft, Curt Popejoy of Draft Wire projected the Seahawks to select LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at No. 13 overall.
Nussmeier, son of former NFL quarterback and current New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, made a very strong first impression last season. After taking over the starting job from the departed Jayden Daniels, Nussmeier completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Now ahead of the 2025 campaign, he's among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.
In fact, longtime draft analyst Todd McShay sees many similarities between Nussmeier and a former Heisman winner, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Baker Mayfield.
"What a thrill ride man, when I opened this up and said like certain prospects speak to you, the tape speaks to you," McShay said on his self-titled podcast. "Some guys you're watching it and kind of grinding through it and you're looking at it thinking what's he going to do next. This was like this games over, every game was telling a story to me, and I'm like what's next, how's he going to respond next week. It was so much Baker Mayfield, the thrill ride, the ups, the downs."
Even with Nussmeier being a good player, it would be strange to see them draft a first-round quarterback so soon. Cutting Darnold next offseason mean they'd take on over $25 million in dead money, but more importantly, they're almost certainly not going to give up on Milroe so quickly, especially if he doesn't see much action as a rookie.
Unless the 2025 season is an unmitigated disaster and both Darnold and Milroe flop, it's difficult to envision Seattle drafting a first-round quarterback next year.
