Seattle Seahawks receive middling final grade for 2024 campaign
If there was ever an example of a rollercoaster season in the NFL, the 2024 Seattle Seahawks would be it.
The Seahawks started the Mike Macdonald era on the right foot with wins in their first three games, but dropped five of their next six to enter the bye week under .500. They then got back on track with four-straight victories after the bye, putting them in decent position to make the playoffs. However, back-to-back brutal losses in December put their postseason hopes on life support, and even two wins to close out the season weren't enough.
Expectations for Seattle were all over the place before the season, so winning 10 games definitely isn't bad. However, it's still a bit disappointing to fall short of the playoffs the way they did.
With that context, it can be somewhat difficult to assign a final grade for the season. CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo landed on a "B" grade, a fair assessment given the circumstances.
"Despite winning 10 games for the first time since 2020, the Seahawks missed the playoffs for a third time in four years," DeArdo wrote. "While they missed the playoffs, the 2024 season was ultimately a positive year for first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, who led Seattle to a 6-2 finish following a 4-5 start to the campaign.
"The future appears to be bright for the Seahawks, whose roster includes several promising young players in wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, and running backs Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker. Quarterback will be something to keep an eye on this offseason for Seattle, as Geno Smith is entering the final year of his contract."
The Seahawks received the same grade as teams such as the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers, despite them making it to the playoffs and even winning a postseason game in the former's case. The difference is that those teams had higher expectations coming into the season, hence the same grade despite the end results.
It's a decent start to the Macdonald era, but Seattle will undoubtedly be looking for more in Year 2.
