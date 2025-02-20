NFL raises salary cap ceiling: How much space do Seattle Seahawks have now?
The NFL announced yesterday that they are raising the salary cap ceiling once again for the 2025 season. Last year it was set around $255 million. This year it will rise to somewhere between $277.5 million and $281.5 million. That's good news for all 32 teams, including the Seattle Seahawks - who have one of the worst cap situations in the league right now.
Before the news hit the Seahawks were over $16 million in the red, even after restructuring the contract of star defensive end Leonard Williams. Now, the team is at -$6.46 million in official cap room and their effective cap space is around -$9.74 million, according to Over The Cap.
General manager John Schneider has plenty of moves he can make to create more room, though. The biggest potential savings lies in a new deal for starting quarterback Geno Smith, which would save the team a little under $24 million in cap room. Trading or cutting Smith would save $31 million, but right now everything we're seeing indicates they are leaning towards an extension. Another major move the team can make is giving a new contract to star wide receiver DK Metcalf, which would save just under $13.5 million in cap space for 2025.
Unfortunately, Metcalf and Smith are about the only players who make sense as far as extensions go. For more savings, Schneider is going to have to make some cuts. The most-popular potential salary cap casualties are wide receiver Tyler Lockett ($17 million) and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones ($11,572,500). Cutting underperforming tight end Noah Fant would save another $8.91 million and cutting strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins would save $5.25 million.
If the Seahawks were to go through with all of the moves listed above that would put them around $65 million in effective cap room - more than enough to splurge on upgrades for their offensive line in free agency, freeing them from the stress of trying to draft and develop their own linemen, which has been a serious weakness ever since Schneider took over as GM.
