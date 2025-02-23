Seahawks should consider 'underpriced' 49ers free agent if Ernest Jones leaves
The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to re-sign linebacker Ernest Jones IV this offseason, but it is far from a slam dunk.
After a roller coaster year where Jones was with three teams in as many months, he may want to get a complete fresh start in free agency this offseason.
If Jones leaves in free agency, NFL.com analyst Kevin Patra suggests that the Seahawks should look at signing Dre Greenlaw away from the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.
"Greenlaw will probably have to take a one-year prove-it deal after an Achilles injury suffered in Super Bowl LVIII last February wiped out most of his 2024 season -- and then when he did return, in Week 15, he made two starts before suffering a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve," Patra writes.
"A short-term agreement is probably smart for all parties, allowing Greenlaw to hit the market again next year while keeping his team safe in case he can't bounce back. But I'm betting he does; I'm betting on the difference-maker Greenlaw previously proved to be on the gridiron. In one half of football in 2024, he showed how much better the 49ers defense was when he was active. He's still 27 years old, and I'd be willing to roll the dice on a return to form in 2025."
It remains to be seen if Greenlaw will be healthy enough to get back to where he was before his calf and Achilles injuries. However, this could be a risk that pays off in the long run for the Seahawks if they go about it the right way.
