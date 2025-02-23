All Seahawks

Seahawks should consider 'underpriced' 49ers free agent if Ernest Jones leaves

The Seattle Seahawks may need a new linebacker if Ernest Jones IV doesn't re-sign. They may be able to find his replacement with the rival San Francisco 49ers.

Jeremy Brener

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) during the first quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) during the first quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to re-sign linebacker Ernest Jones IV this offseason, but it is far from a slam dunk.

After a roller coaster year where Jones was with three teams in as many months, he may want to get a complete fresh start in free agency this offseason.

If Jones leaves in free agency, NFL.com analyst Kevin Patra suggests that the Seahawks should look at signing Dre Greenlaw away from the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) hurdles San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57)
Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) hurdles San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) in the fourth quarter during their NFC divisional playoff football game Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Greenlaw will probably have to take a one-year prove-it deal after an Achilles injury suffered in Super Bowl LVIII last February wiped out most of his 2024 season -- and then when he did return, in Week 15, he made two starts before suffering a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve," Patra writes.

"A short-term agreement is probably smart for all parties, allowing Greenlaw to hit the market again next year while keeping his team safe in case he can't bounce back. But I'm betting he does; I'm betting on the difference-maker Greenlaw previously proved to be on the gridiron. In one half of football in 2024, he showed how much better the 49ers defense was when he was active. He's still 27 years old, and I'd be willing to roll the dice on a return to form in 2025."

It remains to be seen if Greenlaw will be healthy enough to get back to where he was before his calf and Achilles injuries. However, this could be a risk that pays off in the long run for the Seahawks if they go about it the right way.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs away from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57)
Jan 14, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs away from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) for a second quarter touchdown run during a wild card game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks legend vouches for character of teammate Ernest Jones

Seattle linked to free agent they should have drafted 11 years ago

Seahawks land superstar WR Justin Jefferson in total NFL redraft

Seahawks can't let Chiefs erase mistake of passing on DK Metcalf

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News