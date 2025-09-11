Seahawks might catch NFC West break with 49ers' Brock Purdy injury news
Brock Purdy's touchdown pass to beat the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday at Lumen Field will be his last throw for a while. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers announced that their quarterback is suffering from a toe injury, and will be sidelined for anywhere between 2-5 weeks.
The 49ers, who beat the Seahawks to start their season 1-0, could be without Purdy for two NFC West games. After traveling to play the New Orleans Saints Sunday, they host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. If the quarterback's injury lingers, would could also miss the Niners' divisional showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.
MORE: Seahawks' star CB Riq Woolen beaten on 2 key plays in crushing late loss to 49ers
The Seahawks, who gave up a touchdown pass and fumbled away a Red-Zone possession in the game's final two minutes, don't get another shot at San Francisco until Week 18 in the regular-season finale at Levi's Stadium.
Purdy threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against Seattle's defense. He was sacked once, and ran five times for 17 yards. Former New England Patriots' first-round pick Mac Jones will start for the Niners in Purdy's absence. They are also expected to be without Pro Bowl tight end Georg Kittle against the Saints.
MORE: What has happened to the Seattle Seahawks' traditional home-field advantage?
While hoping the Niners stub their, ahem, toe and absorb a loss in the next few weeks, the Seahawks have to focus on their own business. That starts with Sunday's tough road test against old friend DK Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
