Seahawks analyst names 5 key young players who may be up for new contracts soon
Almost all of the talk this offseason about the Seattle Seahawks has focused on a select few players. If it's not baseless DK Metcalf trade speculation, hot takes about Geno Smith getting cut or potential landing spots for obvious cap casualty Tyler Lockett, there's not a whole lot else to discuss, at least as far as the average NFL fan is concerned, apparently.
One Seahawks analyst has looked ahead to the next bunch of moves the team might make. After they take care of their own pending free agents like middle linebacker Ernest Jones, Stacy Rost from Seattle Sports radio expects a handful of key members from the 2022 draft class to be under consideration for new contracts, namely left tackle Charles Cross, running back Kenneth Walker III, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, free safety Coby Bryant and corneback Riq Woolen. Let's examine the situation for each.
LT Charles Cross
The Seahawks' biggest decision involves their former number nine overall draft pick, left tackle Charles Cross. Thanks to his fifth-year option, Seattle has control for a year longer than the rest. However, it also behooves them to cut a new long-term deal with Cross in order to lower what will be a signfiicant cap hit in 2026. Cross took some big strides in this third year, but the Seahawks may not be on-board to pay him a significant second contract unless he takes another large step forward this coming season in pass protection.
RB Kenneth Walker III
Another difficult call will be what to do with running back Ken Walker, a laughably-talented athlete who hasn't been able to even sniff his full potential yet thanks to Seattle's offensive line problem. Walker pushed through some minor injuries in 2024 and only wound up playing 11 games, but he occasionally looked like a one-in-a-million playmaker, as he did in both 2023 and as a rookie. Despite awful offensive line play and a pass-heavy gameplan, Walker has averaged over 800 rushing yards and eight touchdowns a year.
OLB Boye Mafe
The decisions (mostly) get easier from there, as one player who should be an obvious candidate to get a long-term contract extension is edge rusher Boye Mafe. After showing awesome promise in limited action as a rookie, Mafe has delivered the last two years, totaling 15 sacks, 28 QB hits and 17 tackles for a loss. With Dre'Mont Jones likely a cap casualty (and possibly Uchenna Nwosu as well) it's a no-brainer extending Mafe and making him one of the team's two starters on the edge.
FS Coby Bryant
A year ago it would have seemed bananas and nuts to consider a big long-term deal for defensive back Coby Bryant. After trying and failing as an outside cornerback and in the slot, it seems he finally found his destiny in the NFL this season when he was moved to free safety. Bryant quickly showed superb range and ball skills at his new spot, making a strong case for a second contract. Bryant will likely have to prove it again in 2025 to get it, though.
CB Riq Woolen
Last but not least there's another tough call at the right boundary spot, where sometimes a Pro Bowler and sometimes a bench-warmer Riq Woolen will be up for a new deal - and his future is perhaps the most-difficult to project out of anyone currently on the roster. Woolen's frame and athleticism put him in the 99th percentile at his position, and he's flashed enough ball skills and big plays to be worthy of a massive, lucrative new contract. However, Woolen has been inconsistent in coverage, sometimes lacking in fundamentals and hesitates too often as a tackler. The latter briefly earned him a spot on Pete Carroll's bench in 2023. Woolen might get a huge new deal from the Seahawks or he might get traded to another team that's more willing to bank on his potential.
