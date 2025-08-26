Seattle Seahawks receive top preseason grade in NFC West
The Seattle Seahawks have won the NFC West! At least, that is, when it comes to preseason grades.
While head coach Mike Macdonald's team went 1-1-1 and was the only divisional squad to not win two preseason games, CBS sports has deemed the Seahawks as having the best performance in August. We know full well that preseason results don't mean a hill of beans and no one will remember any exhibition results by the time Sam Darnold takes snaps against the San Francisco 49ers Sept. 7 at Lumen Field.
But it's the little "victories" in life. Right?
CBS NFL analyst Tyler Sullivan is giving the Seahawks a "B" grade for their preseason, ahead of the 49ers (B-), Los Angeles Rams (C) and Arizona Cardinals (C).
We didn't see a lot of Darnold, but apparently going 4 of 4 on one drive against the Kansas City Chiefs was enough to put Seattle at the head of the class.
Writes CBS of the Seahawks' preseason: "I was impressed with the small sample we saw from Sam Darnold and the first-team offense in Week 2 of the preseason. The free agent signee completed all four of his passes for 34 yards while orchestrating a 10-play, 81-yard touchdown drive against the Chiefs. Zach Charbonnet was he most dynamic piece of that display as the running back totaled 45 yards and a touchdown on five carries. More importantly, the offensive line was superb."
