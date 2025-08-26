All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks receive top preseason grade in NFC West

At least one NFL analyst thinks the Seattle Seahawks had the NFC West's best preseason

Richie Whitt

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have won the NFC West! At least, that is, when it comes to preseason grades.

While head coach Mike Macdonald's team went 1-1-1 and was the only divisional squad to not win two preseason games, CBS sports has deemed the Seahawks as having the best performance in August. We know full well that preseason results don't mean a hill of beans and no one will remember any exhibition results by the time Sam Darnold takes snaps against the San Francisco 49ers Sept. 7 at Lumen Field.

But it's the little "victories" in life. Right?

CBS NFL analyst Tyler Sullivan is giving the Seahawks a "B" grade for their preseason, ahead of the 49ers (B-), Los Angeles Rams (C) and Arizona Cardinals (C).

We didn't see a lot of Darnold, but apparently going 4 of 4 on one drive against the Kansas City Chiefs was enough to put Seattle at the head of the class.

Writes CBS of the Seahawks' preseason: "I was impressed with the small sample we saw from Sam Darnold and the first-team offense in Week 2 of the preseason. The free agent signee completed all four of his passes for 34 yards while orchestrating a 10-play, 81-yard touchdown drive against the Chiefs. Zach Charbonnet was he most dynamic piece of that display as the running back totaled 45 yards and a touchdown on five carries. More importantly, the offensive line was superb."

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.