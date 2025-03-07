Seahawks should kick tires on 2-time Super Bowl winner at guard
With the exception of left tackle Charles Cross, the offensive line of the Seattle Seahawks left a lot to be desired in 2024. Via Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus, only the New England Patriots’ front earned a lower grade this past season. The overall numbers are hard to ignore. Mike Macdonald’s club finished 28th in the league in rushing yards per game (as was the case in 2023). Only the Chicago Bears (68) and Cleveland Browns (66) allowed more than the Seahawks (54), with quarterback Geno Smith on the receiving end of 50 of those quarterback traps.
The organization is certainly aware of this shortcoming. It was reported that at last week’s NFL Scouting Combine at Indianapolis that the franchise met with a dozen offensive line prospects. Seattle has a new offensive line coach in John Benton, who worked with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in New Orleans.
Schneider and the club have the 18th overall pick in April’s draft, and more than one mock draft has the ‘Hawks opting for offensive line help. It makes sense considering the team has used seven picks since 2022 in addressing the offensive front. Could the team take a hard look at a 10-year veteran who is about to hit the open market?
Mason has quite the resume. A fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2015, he’s started double-digit games in each of his 10 seasons. He was part of three Super Bowl teams in New England and helped the club win in 2016 (LI) and ’18 (LIII). He was traded to Tampa Bay in 2022, played one season with former Patriots’ teammate Tom Brady, and then dealt to Houston in 2023. Perhaps the most impressive part regarding Mason’s career is that he has also played and started in 17 postseason games with three different franchises.
However, it’s worth noting that his performance (via PFF) has been on decline in recent years. For what it’s worth, the Texans’ offensive front was ranked 29th by Pro Football Focus this past season—just two spots ahead of the ‘Hawks. Like Seattle, Houston also allowed 54 sacks in 2024. Something to consider while the tires are being kicked.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL free agency: 7 WRs who could help replace DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett
Former Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett has an obvious landing spot
What Seahawks WR depth chart looks like without DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett
At least one NFL team has called Seahawks about a Geno Smith trade