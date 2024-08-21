Opinion: Steelers QB Competition Was Decided in Preseason Loss
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback competition on their hands as their preseason wraps up. With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields battling it out, the team hasn’t committed to either as their week one starter.
Fields has played more so far in the preseason, displaying his athleticism and forcing many to ask if he will be Mike Tomlin’s choice against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite some impressive moments in preseason and the continued speculation, he lost the QB battle during the Steelers’ loss against the Buffalo Bills.
It wasn’t due to Fields’ errors or miscues. The offense was stagnant and unimpressive from start to finish, and he managed to gain over 100 total yards from scrimmage. He's done plenty with what he's been given, albeit nothing major to outright steal the job.
What ended Fields pursuit as starting QB ultimately has nothing to do with his performance on the field and everything to do with one throw executed by Russell Wilson. In one play, Wilson ended all debate and showed why he’s the best option to begin the season under center for the Steelers.
During the second quarter, Wilson dropped back on a play action pass. After scanning the field for a moment, Wilson slings a perfectly placed pass along the sidelines for wide receiver George Pickens. Under pressure, he delivers a 35-yard strike to his top pass catcher, who makes an unsurprisingly fantastic catch. The play was called incomplete on the field, but in a regular season or playoff game there’s no doubt Tomlin would challenge that call because it was so close.
And even if ruled incomplete, that pass is an indication of the difference maker Wilson is. The pass was precise, placed in a window only his receiver could get to. He also did what Fields has failed to show in the preseason: stand in a collapsing pocket and complete an accurate pass. Wilson might not be the MVP-caliber QB he was a decade ago, but his pocket presence and ability to read a defense is undeniable. It took all of one play to separate himself from Fields. The speculation and chatter will continue for the next few weeks, but make no mistake. The Steelers' starting quarterback battle ended when Wilson threw that pass and Pickens hauled it in.
