Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Saga Drags On
The Pittsburgh Steelers' waiting game with Aaron Rodgers has dragged on for another day.
While a report surfaced upon the commencement of the legal tampering period on Monday that Pittsburgh and Rodgers were making progress on a deal, it's been no dice thus far.
What sources have told Steelers On SI is that the two sides have been talking, but a deal was not imminent. However, the league was confident Rodgers was leaning toward Pittsburgh.
Since that moment, there's been little to no sign that the Steelers have come any closer than they initially were to bringing in the four-time MVP.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio provided an update to the situation during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, most notably stating that Rodgers will have to settle for less than the two-year, $90 million pact he predicted he would receive earlier in the week.
Furthermore, Florio inferred that there is a "gap" between the two sides and that one of the current issues at hand is that Rodgers' contractual demands are more expensive than Pittsburgh thought they would be.
"If both sides were reasonable, it would have been done Tuesday," Florio said. "The problem is there is a gap."
However, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers' offer is on the table. The hold up is simply Rodgers.
For now, all indications are that the Steelers have given Rodgers some time and space to make a final declaration on his future.
The New York Giants are in the same boat as Pittsburgh, though they don't appear to be quite as likely of a landing spot.
The Minnesota Vikings are still rumored to be mulling a move for Rodgers, though they may very well decide to stick by 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy, who did not play as a rookie due to a knee injury.
This isn't the first time Rodgers has dragged out the decision-making process, but Pittsburgh would greatly benefit if he were to speed up the timeline so that it could move on to other options if necessary.
