Aaron Rodgers Reveals Reason for Steelers Delay
Aaron Rodgers has yet to inform the Pittsburgh Steelers of his free agency decision, and he shed some light on the delay during an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience."
"I've figured it out the last year when I've been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer," Rodgers said.
Rodgers had been hosted by Rogan on numerous times in the past before his most recent guest showing, which first aired on Wednesday.
The 41-year-old hinted at his personal life taking precedent while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" last month, stating that football was taking up a infinitesimal portion of his attention as he dealt with more pressing issues.
"I mean it's a small percentage," Rodgers said. "Because the conversations have been had. There's no more contemplation. I'm taking care of my people right now, and I'm taking care of my personal life responsibilities, and I'm keeping the conversation open as well."
He added more context by stating that his relationship was part of the equation as well, and directly mentioned that some of the people closest to him were fighting through "difficult" circumstances.
"I'm in a serious relationship," Rodgers said. "I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I have made. I have a couple of people in my inner, inner circle who are battling some difficult stuff. So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention."
Though retirement seemingly hasn't been ruled out by Rodgers, the expectation remains that he'll sign with the Steelers at some point this offseason.
No one can blame Rodgers for prioritizing his personal life at the moment, and Pittsburgh appears willing to wait until he's ready to sign on his terms.
