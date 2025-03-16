Ravens Star Blasts Steelers New Defender
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added Malik Harrison at the beginning of the league year, marking the second straight season which they landed a player from the Baltimore Ravens.
Harrison, former Ravens linebacker, signed a two year deal with the Steelers that will see him provide depth for the cost of $5 million a year.
That being said, not everyone is happy with the deal. Current Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey took to X to express his displeasure, taking exception to the fact that he signed with the Steelers over all other teams.
"It's 31 other teams and you pick the yellow team... @Leek_39 [Harrison's X handle] honestly screw you," Humphrey wrote.
Humphrey is a cornerstone of the Ravens defense that has provided hard times for the Steelers for the last couple seasons. Humphrey logged a career-high six interceptions last season, with two of them coming against the Steelers. He has also been quite active online this offseason, asking his followers for suggestions on personnel with the Ravens, showing his knowledge of the team and possibly setting himself up for a job in football adminstration once his playing career wraps up.
Harrison is not the first player to make this change, as Patrick Queen made the move last offseason. Despite not performing to his full potential in Pittsburgh, it did not stop his former teammates and Ravens fans from giving jabs to him about his move to a bitter rival.
Humphrey's comments were likely in good fun, helping to fuel a rivalry that has gone back and forth significantly over the last couple years. With neither team being able to maintain consistency at the highest level, the games have almost always been a tossup, making for better competition overall.
