Former Bears WR Doesn't Want to Join Steelers
One of the top wide receivers left on the free agent market seems to have little interest in playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Streamer JGoofy posted a clip on his TikTok account in which he was speaking with Keenan Allen, who didn't appear super thrilled about the prospects of playing with Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh when asked for his thoughts on the four-time MVP signing with the team.
"There's two sides to the story," Allen said. "A-Rod being the quarterback? Of course that interests you. But Pittsburgh? No."
He didn't completely shut the door on the idea of wearing the black and gold, however.
"But hey, you never know," Allen said.
The Steelers have reportedly been looking to add another skill position player to pair with DK Metcalf over recents weeks after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7.
While they hosted Gabe Davis on a visit last week and have engaged in trade talks with the Miami Dolphins for Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith, there's been little buzz surrounding Allen as a potential fit in Pittsburgh.
A six-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen logged 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns on 904 catches with the organization from 2013 to 2023. He was traded to the Chicago Bears last offseason for a fourth-round pick, and he proceeded to finish the 2024 campaign with 744 yards alongside seven scores over 15 games.
Allen and Rodgers are both California, Berkeley alums and have stuck around the league for a long time, so there's likely some mutual respect there.
Considering the 33-year-old's apparent hesitancy to play in Pittsburgh and the team's lack of official interest in him up to this point, however, the two sides don't appear particularly likely to join forces this offseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!