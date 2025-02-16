Bill Belichick Recruiting Former Steelers RB's Son
PITTSBURGH -- University of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick has extended a scholarship offer to a familiar face, and a former Super Bowl champion of his. But in the middle of his two New England runs, this powerback spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
As Belichick and the Tar Heels coaching staff continue to build their roster for the 2025 season, they're looking ahead to future years as well. With that in mind, the university has extended an offer to former Steelers running back LeGarrette Blount's son, LeGarrette Blount Jr.
Blount Jr. made it known it was his second Division I scholarship offer during his recruiting process, announcing the news on social media. According to 247Sports, Marshall was Blount Jr.'s first D1 offer.
Blount Sr. played for the Steelers in 2014, spending a season with the team in the middle of two runs with the Patriots. He ended his career a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning two with the Patriots and one against the Patriots with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Blount Jr. will be part of the 2028 recruiting class, and may have an early favorite on where he'll land. His father played at Oregon before going undrafted and eventually working toward a successful NFL career. With him and possibly Belichick showing him the ways, Blount Jr. may have an even more promising career in front of him.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!