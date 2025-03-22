Broncos Named Landing Spot for Steelers Star WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers addressed their woes in the wide receiver department when they acquired DK Metcalf to open up the bulk of their offseason.
Despite that, a lack of quarterback will still likely cause issues for them as the offseason moves forward.
However, that is far from the only issue plaguing the team, as Metcalf and George Pickens offer similar playstyles and builds. Due to that, possible future trades for Pickens have been floated since the Metcalf acquisition.
Now, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron has suggested a possible trade partner for the Steelers in the Denver Broncos.
"Enter: George Pickens. The Steelers acquired DK Metcalf via trade and subsequently extended the former Seattle Seahawks receiver with a massive deal worth over $30 million annually. Given the unlikelihood of Pittsburgh allocating even more money at the position - with looming extension talks for T.J. Watt on the horizon - the probability of a Pickens trade is high," Cameron wrote. "Metcalf and Pickens largely share similar skill sets as downfield threats that can win at the catch point, and with the latter's contract set to expire after this season, teams will be interested."
Cameron then elaborated on why they would need a player like Pickens in the first place.
"With Courtland Sutton's contract set to expire after this season and the longtime Bronco set to turn 30 years old this season, Denver could look to get younger with Pickens. Like Metcalf, Pickens and Sutton share a similar profile, as both ranked above the 78th percentile in average depth of target over the last three seasons. The biggest difference comes in their ability to win against single coverage, where Pickens has charted in the 74th percentile over that same span, while Sutton lands in the 47th percentile."
While a Pickens trade seems likely, It is believed that the quarterback situation will be addressed before they move forward with anything else. The 24-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract and after Metcalf received a $150 million extension, it isn't likely the Steelers add to Pickens deal this offseason as well.
So, maybe, once they get a quarterback, they make another offensive move, removing a star from their roster.
