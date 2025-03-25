ESPN Analyst Proposes Wild Steelers QB Scenario
While the Pittsburgh Steelers give the impression of being the favorite to sign Aaron Rodgers, they'd be sailing close to the wind if they don't have an alternative solution in case he heads elsewhere.
While bringing Mason Rudolph back on a two-year, $8 million deal raised the floor of Pittsburgh's quarterback room, it's all but a lock that it will add another player to either compete with or start ahead of him.
If Rodgers isn't that option, however, then the pickings are rather slim. Recent reports have suggested that the Steelers have next to no interest in re-signing Russell Wilson, and Joe Flacco is the top veteran still lingering on the open market outside of those two.
Perhaps they could turn to the NFL Draft and target a prospect like Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart or Alabama's Jalen Milroe, but neither would realistically be in a spot where they could take meaningful snaps for a competitive team in 2025.
Since Pittsburgh appears intent on contending next season, it can't afford to be left between a rock and a hard place at quarterback.
As a means of avoiding such a scenario, ESPN Radio analyst Evan Cohen threw out a wild hypothetical in which the Steelers would sign Wilson before Rodgers makes his decision and than release the former if the latter were to still join the team.
"Can I ask a wild one?" Cohen said on "Unsportsmanlike". "Could the Steelers sign Russell Wilson and then still sign Aaron Rodgers and release Wilson?"
His co-host Chris Canty, a former Super Bowl champion who played in the league for 11 years, responded with a rational take that instantaneously punched holes in Cohen's idea.
"That'd kill your cap," Canty said.
Pittsburgh's reputation would take a massive hit in the process as well, and it's hard to imagine the NFLPA in particular being thrilled if that series of events were to transpire.
For argument's sake, let's say Wilson ultimately lands a contract in the same range as the one Justin Fields agreed to with the New York Jets for two years and $40 million.
Per Over the Cap, New York would take on $30 million in dead money by cutting Fields this season while incurring a $22 million charge against the cap.
It goes without saying that the Jets won't release him, and there's no guarantee Wilson will net close to the same amount, but it just goes to show how untenable Cohen's plan truly is.
The Steelers likely won't reunite with Wilson under any circumstances, which is especially true if they were to anticipate letting go of him if Rodgers were to also sign with them.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!