Exposing the Strange Steelers QB Rumors
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback battle for the second time in three offseasons, but much like the first one, this summer isn't expected to be a fierce competition.
With Russell Wilson holding "poll position" over Justin Fields, it feels unlikely the 25-year-old emerges as the Week 1 starter over his Super Bowl-winning opposition. And with those expectations, some strange - and probably not true - narratives have emerged.
One Steelers blog has started pushing the story that Fields is "unhappy" in Pittsburgh. Why? Because he's fighting from beind for the starting quarterback job after being traded from Chicgao.
"Since arriving in the Steel City, Wilson and Fields have been the target of media attention, but it doesn't always work in their favor," SteelerNation writes.
"Wilson has been out and about in Pittsburgh, making sure fans and the media see he is not some stuck-up diva husband of a mega-popstar. Wilson glows during interviews with the press, but Fields has a different demeanor. He comes across as more reserved, quieter, and less ostentatious.
"Sometimes, Fields looks downright annoyed. It could be just his personality; maybe he has to warm up to people before he feels comfortable."
Here's the only issue with that narrative - Fields doesn't appear to be unhappy. Is he all smiles during interviews? No. Is he joking with teammates and smiling in the locker room and on the field? Almost all the time.
Fields wanted to come to the Steelers. He believed it was his best opportunity, and even if he has to compete from behind against Wilson, it still likely is. The Steelers could view him as the long-term solution, and give him an opportunity to start next season after spending a year learning behind a Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.
Does he want to start? Yes, he's made that very clear. But unhappy only three weeks into offseason workouts and roughly two months after arriving in Pittsburgh? Very unlikely.
Being in the South Side during OTAs and minicamp, you saw the energy both of these quarterbacks brought to the field. You saw how they got along as teammates and how they were quickly connecting with their new locker room mates.
At no point over the first month of practices did it feel like Fields is unhappy. Did it feel like he's ready to put all he's got into a competition? Absolutely. But anything further might just be reading into something that simply isn't true - or most likely isn't true.
