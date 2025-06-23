Former WR Knew Steelers Would Draft Him
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson recently reminisced about his pre-draft process and how he ended up with the team, crediting his former position coach, Darryl Drake, along the way.
"All you need is one coach to like you," he said on the 'Sports and Suits' YouTube channel. "Darryl Drake from the Pittsburgh Steelers, rest in peace, that was my guy. He saw me at the Pro Day. We sat down until like 12 o'clock the night before my Pro Day, just talking, chopping it up. Me, him, and the special teams coach, Danny Smith ... Once I met them, I knew, I felt like I was gonna go there."
Johnson, who played collegiately at Toledo, was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by Pittsburgh. The organization landed the pick it used to take him in a trade that sent Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders that offseason.
Tragically, Drake passed away ahead of Johnson's rookie season due to a heart attack while the Steelers were at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., for training camp.
Johnson later stated that he would dedicate every touchdown of his first year in Pittsburgh to Drake.
After five seasons with the Steelers, during which he posted 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns while making the Pro Bowl in 2021, the team dealt him to the Carolina Panthers in March 2024.
Johnson logged 30 catches, 357 yards and three scores in seven games before returning to the AFC North in a trade at last year's deadline that sent him to the Baltimore Ravens.
His tenure with the team was rocky to say the least, as he was suspended after refusing to enter their Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and was released on Dec. 20.
The Houston Texans claimed Johnson off waivers from Baltimore, though they too would cut ties with him after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Now, after signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in May, he'll look to revitalize his career alongside former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
