Giants Meet With Another Steelers QB Option
As it turns out, Aaron Rodgers may not be the only quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants fight over this offseason.
As both teams await word from Rodgers on his next steps, the Giants went ahead and scheduled a visit with Jameis Winston that's set to take place on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio had previously tossed Winston's name out there as a potential Steelers target, though it's unknown how serious the team is about pursuing him as of now.
With the Cleveland Browns this past season, Winston threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He went 2-5 as the team's starter, with one of those wins coming against Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football in Week 12.
The 31-year-old gunslinger is one of the top free agents left at the position, so it comes as no surprise that the Giants are doing their due dilligence while Rodgers drags out his decision.
Unlike Pittsburgh, who brought back Mason Rudolph on a two-year deal last week, New York isn't currently rostering a quarterback that it would feel comfortable having start games next season.
While Tommy DeVito's flash in the pan during the 2023 campaign was a fun, yet fleeting moment, he's not the answer for the Giants.
As such, the organization is on the prowl for a bonafide option after enduring years and years of subpar play.
New York hosted Russell Wilson last Friday after he completed his visit with the Browns the day prior, though he walked away without signing and remains on the open market.
The Giants showed interest in Wilson last offseason before he joined the Steelers, so it comes as no surprise that they've thrown their hat in the ring once again.
Joe Flacco also reportedly met with New York, and he too may ultimately emerge as a target for Pittsburgh down the road if Rodgers ends up elsewhere.
Should Pittsburgh and New York both end up missing on the four-time MVP for one reason or another, however, Winston is perhaps the likeliest quarterback among the other remaining options to garner significant interest from both franchises, which could ignite quite the clash.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!