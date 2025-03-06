Former Eagles Star Has Interesting Connection to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be in the market for a cornerback this offseason.
While the group is not the most pressing need for the team, it is a group that could absolutely be improved for the coming season. This offseason's free agent market for cornerbacks seems to be especially strong, with players like D.J. Reed, Charvarius Ward and Carlton Davis rounding out the top of the group.
However, the Philadelphia Eagles announced earlier this week that they will be parting with cornerback Darius Slay Jr. after five seasons, designating the 34-year old former First-Team All-Pro with a June 1 release.
According to CBS Sports Insider Jonathan Jones, Slay could be looking to finish his career with the Steelers, due to a coaching connection. Jones wrote on X what he believed the groundwork for a Slay deal could look like, and why the Steelers might be a viable option.
"Darius Slay wants to play one more year, and his level of play dictates he'll get a respectable offer and will likely want to go to a contender." Jones wrote. "Slay played for Teryl Austin for 4 years in Detroit, so some sources wonder if a potential reunion in Pittsburgh could happen."
In the four years of overlap in Detroit between Austin and Slay from 2014 to 2017, Slay was excellent, accounting for 224 tackles across the four seasons. Slay's 2017 campaign, in particular, saw him catch 8 interceptions and a forced fumble.
While Slay is certainly up there in age, and his play is sure to have diminished since his time with the Lions, a reunion with a former coach might not be too risky for the Steelers to take on. A one year deal allows them to cut ties if necessary after one season, and that seems to be what Slay wants regardless.
