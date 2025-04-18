Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Situation Becomes More Complicated
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a tougher time enticing Aaron Rodgers to sign with them than initially believed.
During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala shared that Rodgers is more likely to hang up his spikes than play for a team that doesn't profile as a championship contender.
“Aaron Rodgers is more likely to retire than he is to come to a team that he doesn’t believe is a Super Bowl contender,” Kinkhabwala said. “He’s had a great career. It’s a Hall of Fame career. He’s made plenty of money. He’s 41 years old. He’s got tons of other interests. He’s a veracious reader. He’s curious about the world.”
We don't know the inner machinations of Rodgers' relationship and talks with the Steelers this offseason or if he truly believes he can win the second Super Bowl ring of his career with them.
They did finish with a 10-7 record last season and added a No. 1 wide receiver in DK Metcalf last month, though one could argue that there's still a long way to go before they're on the same level as the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in the AFC.
It is curious, though, that Rodgers has yet to sign with Pittsburgh considering it's been at the forefront of his free agency with his other suitors such as the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants out of the picture, which has raised Kinkhabwala's eyebrows.
“If Aaron Rodgers is all in on the Steelers, if Aaron Rodgers said, ‘You know, that’s the place that I’m going to go help reestablish an offensive identity, reestablish leadership on offense, change some of the culture from what we’ve seen from the wide receiver group, take them to the next level,’ why would it not have already happened,” Kinkhabwala asked.
Perhaps Rodgers has his eyes on other organizations and won't make a decision until he has multiple options available to him this summer. That's not an ideal scenario for the Steelers, who would prefer to have the situation wrapped up before the NFL Draft starts next week, but for now they remain in limbo.
