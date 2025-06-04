Former Steelers QB Losing Ground With Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been mired in inconsistent and unstable quarterback play since Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 NFL season. With five starting quarterbacks since his departure and a return for one of them back to the roster this coming season, quarterback has not been a strong point for the Steelers in the past couple years.
Now, one of their quarterbacks and possibly the most heralded coming into the job in Kenny Pickett is in danger of losing the starting job for his new team in the Cleveland Browns.
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletics, Pickett is not currently the favorite to be the starter for the Browns and the role seems to be falling on former Baltimore Raven Joe Flacco.
"Joe Flacco, an 18-year veteran who’s played under Stefanski before, should be well ahead of rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Flacco is probably ahead of Kenny Pickett, too. Flacco throws the ball in a practice setting better than any of them. Add his overall experience, and he’s the favorite to win the job, unless Stefanski and others in the organization just favor Pickett — or unless Pickett outplays Flacco in the coming months." Jackson wrote.
"He does, however, make it clear that it is between Pickett and Flacco for the job as opposed to Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders."
"Almost certainly, the battle for the starting job is between the two older quarterbacks who are only signed through 2025. The battle for longer-term positioning is between the rookies. There’s almost no scenario where a rookie wins the starting job initially." Jackson wrote.
It is certainly a fall from grace for the former first round pick by the Steelers, who will now have to fight an old foe of the Steelers for the chance to start on a division rival.
