Former Steelers OC Could Return to NFL
Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley has been out of the NFL for an extended period of time, though his return may be imminent.
According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Haley has partook in productive conversations with Aaron Glenn, who was hired as the New York Jets' next head coach on Wednesday, regarding a potential role on his staff.
While it's unknown what title would be bestowed upon Haley should he join Glenn in New York, it would come as somewhat of a surprise if he were named the team's OC given the fact that he hasn't coached in the league since 2018.
Speculatively, he may instead end up as a position coach or consultant who could help a younger, more inexperienced coordinator settle in and learn the ins and outs of the role. After all, there aren't many individuals around the game better suited to do so than Haley.
Serving as a wide receivers coach for the Jets, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys from the late 1990s through the mid-2000s, Haley was eventually hired as the Arizona Cardinals' OC ahead of the 2007 campaign.
He proceeded to help the team reach Super Bowl XLIII against the Steelers, resulting in a 27-23 loss for Arizona, before the Kansas City Chiefs brought him on as their head coach in 2009. Haley led them to a playoff appearance in 2010, though a first-round exit coupled with an overall record of 19-26 got him canned after just three seasons.
His father, Dick, served as Pittsburgh's director of player personnel from 1971 to 1990, and Haley followed in his footsteps by joining the franchise as its OC in 2012.
He remained with the Steelers through 2017, coaching the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell during his tenure. Over that stretch, the team went 61-35 with four playoff appearances, though they never reached the Big Game.
Haley began 2018 as the Cleveland Browns' OC and worked with Baker Mayfield as a rookie before getting fired less than two months into the regular season alongside HC Hue Jackson.
He later became the OC at Riverview High School in Riverview, Fla. during 2020 before transitioning to the United States Football League (USFL) in 2022 as the HC and general manager of the Tampa Bay Bandits.
After Haley was fired from that post, he was named the HC of the USFL's Memphis Showboats for the 2023 campaign. His stay with the team didn't last long, however, as he was let go after one season at the helm.
