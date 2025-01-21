Analyst Reveals Steelers Perfect Draft Prospect
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could go a number of directions in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the possibility of quarterback sneaking into that list as well. But one set of analysts believes there's a "perfect fit" for the Steelers in this year's class, and they're on the defensive side of the ball.
Pro Football Focus put out their list of the best fits for each team in this year's NFL Draft. For the Steelers, their perfect match is a star-studded cornerback out of East Carolina, who climbed his way into the first round as a Day 1 starter prospect despite missing most of the 2024 season.
If PFF could have the Steelers land anyone, their "perfect fit" is ECU's Shavon Revel.
"East Carolina CB Shavon Revel had his own disappointment in 2024 due to tearing his ACL during Week 2. With that said, his ridiculous 2023 campaign, paired with his 6-foot-3, 193-pound frame should still warrant a first-round selection, and the Steelers have historically been willing to look past injury concerns in favor of premium talent. In 2023, he was targeted 49 in coverage and allowed just 20 catches with one interception and 12 forced incompletions," PFF writes.
Despite his ACL tear, Revel is expected to be one of the top cornerbacks taken off the board this spring.
The Steelers have a decision to make on Donte Jackson, who recorded five interceptions this season. But even if they bring back the 29-year-old for another season, they may look to add a rookie to develop with Joey Porter Jr. A first-round pick won't be off the table either way, but Revel may have competition for a starting role if the team does bring back the veteran - and draft their "perfect" prospect.
