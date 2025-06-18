Former Steelers Fan Favorite Becoming Star in CFL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will often take flyers on undrafted offensive talent following each draft in order to see if they get a true underrated player ready for NFL football.
For the 2024 season, the Steelers looked to John Rhys Plumlee, who was unable to make the roster. In 2025, Roc Taylor of Memphis and J.J. Galbreath of South Dakota look to crack the roster.
One such player who was unable to do so in 2022 was East Carolina wide receiver Tyler Snead, who the Steelers signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.
Snead was unable to crack the roster with the Steelers despite strong production in the American Athletic Conference as a member of the ECU Pirates. It is important to note, however, that two future top wideouts for the Steelers in George Pickens and Calvin Austin III were selected within the Steelers draft selections that offseason, making for a tougher battle for Snead.
That did not stop Snead from professional success, as he is in his third season with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, and has certainly impressed.
After a rookie season that saw Snead accumulate 788 receiving yards and five touchdowns, his second season was a bit lighter, with just over 250 receiving yards and no touchdowns.
Now, Snead is off to a great start in his third season with the Alouettes, notching 151 yards across two games to this point.
It was always going to be an uphill battle professionally for Snead, who stands just 5'7" and is well short of the average NFL wideout. It has not stopped him in the CFL, where Snead has been able to carve out a large role in a talented wide receiver room in Montreal that also features former NFL talent Austin Mack.
