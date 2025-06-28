Former Teammate Explains Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- An emerging narrative is surrounding the new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Aaron Rodgers, the polarizing NFL figure, has been referred to as a distraction and character concern for a locker room, but since he arrived in Pittsburgh, that hasn't been the case at all. His teammates laud him for being a leader and a welcoming teammate. It's a stark difference from some of the media portrayals surrounding the four-time MVP and Super Bowl winner.
According to a former teammate of the Steelers' starting quarterback, New York Jets running back Breece Hall, Rodgers is often misunderstood. Speaking to NFL great Marshawn Lynch on the Get Got Pod, Hall opened up on his relationship with his former QB.
"I love Aaron," he told Lynch. "Me and him still have a great relationship to this day. That's my guy."
But the relationship between the Jets and Rodgers withered away after two seasons, leaving the 41-year-old free agent looking for a new organization. That led him to the Steelers. Hall doesn't buy into the blame assigned to his former teammate, classifying him as a misunderstood person who bore the brunt of the Jets' failures.
"Very misunderstood person," Hall said regarding Rodgers. "Great dude. Comes off to people a certain way, but once you really get to know him, you realize how good of a person he is. Last year, when you're losing games, the blame gets put on the faces of the team."
Hall continued to make his point by highlighting the instability within the organization. He commented on how that wasn't seen outside of the locker room, but it had a notable effect on the entire team.
"When you're losing, somebody has to get let go," he said. "But what people don't realize is when stuff is crazy organizationally, then it's hard for players to have stability and win games."
The endorsement from Hall should provide some more optimism and excitement for the Steelers and Rodgers. Sure, things didn't work out in New York, but Rodgers didn't destroy the organization on his way out. He might even be a great teammate and leader, something the Steelers desperately need at the starting quarterback position in 2025.
