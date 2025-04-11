Former Teammate Gives Steelers Truth About Aaron Rodgers
If the Pittsburgh Steelers had any reservations about Aaron Rodgers' potential locker room impact, his former New York Jets teammates have certainly cleared the air.
When asked what it's like not having Rodgers in the building anymore, Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood hammered home the impact that the four-time MVP had on the organization.
“Aaron Rodgers was a great person,” Sherwood said, via video from SNY. “A great player, obviously. He taught everybody in this building a lot just in the two years he was here. He taught me a lot...I can say that he helped created a standard for myself and those other guys on offense. So he really, basically, like left a mark on all of us. He just taught us all so much in a short span of time that we can all carry with us for the left of our lives and football careers. So, he meant a lot to us, I’ll say that.”
Cornerback Brandin Echols, who left New York and signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this offseason, shared similar thoughts on the topic when asked about Rodgers at his introductory press conference last month.
"It was cool, man," Echols said. "When he first got there, I couldn't really feel him out. But after a while, we kind of gravitated towards each other. In practices, he started trying to attack me, but that was for the betterment of me, and I will say having him around, it did make me a better football player."
Rodgers hasn't shied away from voicing his opinions on a wide range of topics and has become more accessible via his weekly appearances during the season on "The Pat McAfee Show", which dates back to 2020.
As such, he's become somewhat of a controversial and polarizing figure within the NFL. For whatever it's worth, however, anyone who's played alongside him, at least recently, has painted Rodgers in a positive light.
The Steelers are still attempting to close the deal with him as his free agency continues to rage on. While both sides may have some understanding on what Rodgers' decision will ultimately be, a public announcement has yet to be made.
It feels more likely than not that he'll head to Pittsburgh for the 2025 season considering the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, who were viewed as potential suitors for his services, have both essentially withdrawn themselves from the competition.
Rodgers is said to be contemplating retirement as well at 41-years-old, but all indications are that he'll suit up for at least one more season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!