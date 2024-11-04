Insider: Steelers Could Make Non-WR Trade
The consensus as the trade deadline rapidly approaches is that the Pittsburgh Steelers will make a move for a wide receiver, but one insider believes the team could instead opt to fill holes elsewhere on the roster.
In an appearance on 102.5 WDVE's Randy Baumann & the DVE Morning Show, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac stated that he expects the Steelers to close a deal before the 4 p.m. cutoff point on Tuesday, though he's not entirety sure that it will net a receiver.
"I will tell you this. I will not be surprised at all if the Steelers make a trade. I'm not gonna sit here and tell you I expect it, but I'm not exactly sure it will be for a wide receiver," Dulac said. "I think there's some other avenues they might pursue. I don't think, if that's the case, it's gonna be anything blockbuster, that's for sure, but I do think they might make a deal to help improve their depth. And you could look at maybe certain important positions where they're lacking in a little depth because of injuries. So that wouldn't surprise me at all."
It would come as a major upset if Pittsburgh didn't acquire a weapon for its passing game, so perhaps it has several moves coming up the pipeline to address its needs.
The Steelers' offensive line is among the position groups that could use some supplementation. Though rookie center Zach Frazier is nearing a return after missing each of the team's last three contests with an ankle injury, there's little in the way of viable depth given that Nate Herbig, James Daniels and Troy Fautanu are out for the year.
Pittsburgh could also seek more depth at outside linebacker to pair with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, the latter of whom has not played since Week 5 with a hamstring injury. While there's optimism he could suit up against the Washington Commanders this Sunday, it's unlikely that he'll be operating close to 100 percent.
Highsmith missed the better part of a month with a groin injury before returning in Week 7 as well, and with DeMarvin Leal expected to be out for the remainder of the season with a neck injury, the Steelers could benefit from bringing in another edge rusher for additional insurance.
