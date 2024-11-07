Insider: Steelers Missed on 'Perfect World'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers landed Mike Williams from the New York Jets just hours before the trade deadline passed. It's a move they were anticipated to make, but one that didn't come without plenty of effort to find an alternative route.
The Steelers searched high and low trying to find a wide receiver trade this season, starting with Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers and going down to the wire with check-ins on DK Metcalf and Courtland Sutton. Eventually, they landed Williams, who certainly adds to their roster, but one insider believes a "perfect world" would've looked different.
"They're not asking [Williams] to come in and be a No. 2," Steelers insider Mark Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan. "In a perfect world, they would want that. But that perfect world broke his collarbone two weeks ago. The perfect world decided to go play with his buddy in New York. And the other perfect world decided to re-sign with the 49ers."
The references are to Christian Kirk, who the Steelers were reportedly in agreement to trade for prior to him breaking his collarbone and being placed on Injured Reserve. The others are in reference to Davante Adams, who was traded to the Jets instead of Pittsburgh, and Aiyuk, who chose to stay in San Francisco at the last second.
While Pittsburgh didn't land the big-name wideout they wanted, they will hope Williams adds to their offense in a big way. The expectation isn't that he starts alongside George Pickens immediately, but Williams did say he started working with the first team during his first practice.
As for that "perfect world," the Steelers are going to have to win without it. After watching the Chiefs land DeAndre Hopkins, the Ravens add Diontae Johnson and the Bills trade for Amari Cooper, Pittsburgh is left with Pickens and Williams, and will do hope that is enough as they fight for a playoff run.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!