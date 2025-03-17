NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Steelers First Pick After Free Agency
The DK Metcalf acquisition changes the way many view the draft outlook for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Prior to free agency, Emeka Egbuka was the most common name at No. 21 among draft projections.
In recent days, the Ohio State receiver was nowhere to be found among the half-dozen NFL Mock Drafts reviewed for this breakdown.
Let’s take a look at the six projected first-round selections by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Essentially, any quality lineman - on either side of the ball - would be a smart pick for the Steelers in the first round. Now that a true big-time receiver has been acquired, adding to the trenches in Round 1 makes more sense than ever for Pittsburgh.
In Derrick Harmon, Pittsburgh would get a massive interior defender with excellent length. From Michigan State (2021-23) through his transfer to Oregon last year, Harmon steadily improved.
He’s a skilled pass rusher - five sacks last season, clocking in the 4.9s at the combine at 6-foot-5, 314 pounds - and Harmon is equally skilled as a run-stopper. He notched 45 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections during his senior season with the Ducks.
This one makes sense.
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Most view North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton as the second-best running back in the draft class behind superstar Ashton Jeanty of Boise State. Hampton is a classic feature back, built for and capable of a high workload at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.
Hampton is a north-south rusher who has a nasty jumpcut at his disposal. He rushed for over 3,100 yards and 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons, averaging nearly six yards per carry.
With Najee Harris out the door, although many aren’t wild about the idea of drafting a running back in the first round - outside of those considered a once-every-few-years talent - it’s not difficult to justify this projection for Pittsburgh in Round 1.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Texas churns out solid defensive backs to the NFL level, including DeShon Elliot who recorded over 100 tackles for the Steelers over 15 starts in 2024. Jahdae Barron is next.
He isn’t pigeonholed at one specific position, but Barren’s versatility is an asset. He’s also excellent on the blitz, always a plus in the defensive backfield.
Last season, Barren put together 67 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, five interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. He’s talented enough to start right away and/or provide the Pittsburgh defense with a quality swing guy who can rotate across multiple positions and/or fill in across the three cornerback positions should an injury surface.
It’s the ‘and/or’ that creates extra value in this productive, active, and versatile defensive back.
Jaxon Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Many believe Jaxson Dart is the third-best quarterback in the draft class. Those who disagree are mostly Shedeur Sanders doubters who often have Dart pegged behind only Cam Ward.
EIther way, if Pittsburgh is going to roll with Russell Wilson (36) or Aaron Rodgers (41), adding a young quarterback in the first round makes sense.
Reeling in Jaxon Dart could give the Steelers either a young quarterback who forces his way into a starting job or a very promising passer who can serve as an understudy behind a veteran quarterback, biding his time and picking up crucial knowledge.
Dart threw for 11,970 yards and 81 touchdowns at Ole Miss, well-coached under Lane Kiffin.
Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State
He's a national champion known across college football as one of the top tackles.
Josh Simmons is considered by many to be a first-round no-brainer. He comes from a high-end offense under Chip Kelly, anchoring the Buckeyes offensive line and keeping Will Howard upright and maintaining a completion rate well over the 70-percent mark.
Pittsburgh needs to replace Dan Moore Jr. In Simmons, the Steelers could likely plug the Buckeye into the right tackle position comfortably on Day One, and would likely find a player similar to Moore Jr. but with much higher upside, and the versatility to play inside. This is an exceptional pulling offensive lineman who could potentially perform at a high level at guard if necessary.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Will Johnson may be the best pure man coverage cornerback in this year’s NFL Draft class.
His size, length, and subsequent reach at 6-foot-2 and more than 200 pounds represent an important physical advantage. And it’s Johnson’s uniquely sharp instincts and other God-given intangibles that amplify those physical components.
Had Johnson not missed all but six games in the final season of his three-year career, the Michigan Wolverine may be slotted higher in most Mock Drafts. And if this mocked pick becomes reality for the Steelers, putting the debate regarding whether a cornerback is the right decision at No. 21 aside, Pittsburgh could find that this selection turns out to be a steal for the defense.
