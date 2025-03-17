All Steelers

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Steelers First Pick After Free Agency

Reviewing the projected first-round picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers following the recent free agency blitz. 

Kevin Sinclair

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team quarterback Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss (2) looks to throw during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The DK Metcalf acquisition changes the way many view the draft outlook for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Prior to free agency, Emeka Egbuka was the most common name at No. 21 among draft projections. 

In recent days, the Ohio State receiver was nowhere to be found among the half-dozen NFL Mock Drafts reviewed for this breakdown. 

Let’s take a look at the six projected first-round selections by the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (55) reacts in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Essentially, any quality lineman - on either side of the ball -  would be a smart pick for the Steelers in the first round. Now that a true big-time receiver has been acquired, adding to the trenches in Round 1 makes more sense than ever for Pittsburgh. 

In Derrick Harmon, Pittsburgh would get a massive interior defender with excellent length. From Michigan State (2021-23) through his transfer to Oregon last year, Harmon steadily improved. 

He’s a skilled pass rusher - five sacks last season, clocking in the 4.9s at the combine at 6-foot-5, 314 pounds - and Harmon is equally skilled as a run-stopper. He notched 45 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections during his senior season with the Ducks. 

This one makes sense. 

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Kamal Bonner (34) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Most view North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton as the second-best running back in the draft class behind superstar Ashton Jeanty of Boise State. Hampton is a classic feature back, built for and capable of a high workload at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. 

Hampton is a north-south rusher who has a nasty jumpcut at his disposal. He rushed for over 3,100 yards and 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons, averaging nearly six yards per carry. 

With Najee Harris out the door, although many aren’t wild about the idea of drafting a running back in the first round - outside of those considered a once-every-few-years talent - it’s not difficult to justify this projection for Pittsburgh in Round 1. 

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas churns out solid defensive backs to the NFL level, including DeShon Elliot who recorded over 100 tackles for the Steelers over 15 starts in 2024. Jahdae Barron is next. 

He isn’t pigeonholed at one specific position, but Barren’s versatility is an asset. He’s also excellent on the blitz, always a plus in the defensive backfield. 

Last season, Barren put together 67 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, five interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. He’s talented enough to start right away and/or provide the Pittsburgh defense with a quality swing guy who can rotate across multiple positions and/or fill in across the three cornerback positions should an injury surface. 

It’s the ‘and/or’ that creates extra value in this productive, active, and versatile defensive back.

Jaxon Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart
Jul 15, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

Many believe Jaxson Dart is the third-best quarterback in the draft class. Those who disagree are mostly Shedeur Sanders doubters who often have Dart pegged behind only Cam Ward. 

EIther way, if Pittsburgh is going to roll with Russell Wilson (36) or Aaron Rodgers (41), adding a young quarterback in the first round makes sense. 

Reeling in Jaxon Dart could give the Steelers either a young quarterback who forces his way into a starting job or a very promising passer who can serve as an understudy behind a veteran quarterback, biding his time and picking up crucial knowledge. 

Dart threw for 11,970 yards and 81 touchdowns at Ole Miss, well-coached under Lane Kiffin. 

Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons
Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) lines up beside offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

He's a national champion known across college football as one of the top tackles. 

Josh Simmons is considered by many to be a first-round no-brainer.  He comes from a high-end offense under Chip Kelly, anchoring the Buckeyes offensive line and keeping Will Howard upright and maintaining a completion rate well over the 70-percent mark.

Pittsburgh needs to replace Dan Moore Jr. In Simmons, the Steelers could likely plug the Buckeye into the right tackle position comfortably on Day One, and would likely find a player similar to Moore Jr. but with much higher upside, and the versatility to play inside. This is an exceptional pulling offensive lineman who could potentially perform at a high level at guard if necessary.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines Cornerback Will Johnson
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Johnson may be the best pure man coverage cornerback in this year’s NFL Draft class. 

His size, length, and subsequent reach at 6-foot-2 and more than 200 pounds represent an important physical advantage. And it’s Johnson’s uniquely sharp instincts and other God-given intangibles that amplify those physical components. 

Had Johnson not missed all but six games in the final season of his three-year career, the Michigan Wolverine may be slotted higher in most Mock Drafts. And if this mocked pick becomes reality for the Steelers, putting the debate regarding whether a cornerback is the right decision at No. 21 aside, Pittsburgh could find that this selection turns out to be a steal for the defense.

