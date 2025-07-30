Jets Defender Wants Shot at Steelers' Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open their 2025 regular season with a matchup against the New York Jets. The contest is headlined by the quarterback battle at the center of it all. Former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now the starter in Pittsburgh. Justin Fields, the man who started the first six games of the Steelers' 2024 schedule, is now the number one in New York.
While the quarterback duel defines the Steelers' Week 1 matchup, there is another battle to monitor. Now that Rodgers is no longer a member of the Jets, he returns to being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Throughout the NFL, he is admired and looked up to. He's also a top target for nearly every defensive player who goes against him.
That includes Rodgers' former teammate and 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald IV. The talented pass rusher spoke to Jets' media recently. During his time, he shared his eagerness to sack his former teammate when they meet in the opening week of the regular season.
"I've always wanted to sack (Aaron) Rodgers," he said. "When I first came here, obviously, I wasn't able to do that because we were a team. Now, I think he's gonna be very competitive. I'm sure he already knows what I'm about, so I'm sure he's gonna have his head on his shoulders."
Rodgers will certainly have his head on a swivel during this matchup. The Jets have a whole book of information on their former starting QB. Combine that with a new offensive line in front of him in Pittsburgh, and the Jets are hoping they have no issue getting after Rodgers. However, McDonald knows that it won't be that easy.
"He's a vet," McDonald continued. "So I'm sure he's got a couple tricks up his sleeve."
McDonald is coming off a breakout season with the Jets. In 17 games, he recorded a career-best 10.5 sacks and 24 QB hits. Heading into the 2025 season, McDonald hopes one of his next sacks is on Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers had a decent age-40 season with the Jets. His first year with New York was cut short during the opening contest, as an Achilles injury forced him to miss all of the 2023 campaign. He responded admirably in 2024, throwing for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a five-win Jets team.
