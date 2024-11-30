Joe Burrow Responds to Steelers Struggling Defense
The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense has stumbled a bit over recent weeks, but Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn't taking the unit lightly ahead of a matchup between the two teams in Week 13.
"They're physical," Burrow said, via the Bengals' team website. "They're really good tacklers, their safeties are two of the best tandems in the league. I have a lot of respect for those guys. The way that they're playing right now, the way that they disguise their coverages, you just consistently see them making open-field tackles on plays that should have been explosives and they come out and make an open-field tackle to limit that, so we're going to have to be great in the open field making guys miss and creating some plays."
The Steelers had a five-game win streak snapped last Thursday against the Cleveland Browns. Despite owning one of the worst offenses in the league this season, they put up 304 total yards and 24 points on a Pittsburgh defense that ranks at the top of the pack in nearly every major statistic.
For reference, the Steelers have ceded the eigth-fewest total yards (305.2) and are tied for the third-fewest points (16.9) allowed per game to opponents.
Furthermore, they boast one of the better pass rushes in the NFL that has been led by T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward while Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig have contributed in spades when healthy.
Burrow is well-aware of the challenges Pittsburgh's front poses, which has affected his plans for Sunday's contest.
"It's hard to hold on to the ball long enough to push the ball down the field," Burrow said. "Teams haven't really tried to do that because of their guys up front. Teams try to run the ball quick, play-action, get the ball in the perimeter. You don't want to let those edge rushers get off the ball, make you push up into the pocket into their really good interior rushers, so you got to play the game a certain way."
The Bengals (4-7) will enter their bout with the Steelers (8-3) in desperate need of a victory to stay afloat in the AFC playoff race. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, could use another win as it looks to keep some distance between itself and the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North.
Burrow is 3-2 with 1,268 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in five career games against the Steelers, though he hasn't played against them since Nov. 20, 2022, due to a wrist injury that held him out of both matchups between the sides last year.
