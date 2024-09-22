All Steelers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Leaves Steelers Game With Injury

The Los Angeles Chargers lost their quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) works out as head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now facing a Los Angeles Chargers team without their starting quarterback after Justin Herbert left the game in the third quarter and was replaced by backup Taylor Heinicke.

After being sacked by inside linebacker Elandon Roberts, Herbert left the game and headed to the sideline. He had a notable limp as he was leaving and went into the blue medical tent to be evaluated by trainers.

Herbert came into the game with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. He was limited in practice throughout the week and underwent final testing before the game to decide his status. Despite the injury, he was cleared to play after warming up.

Heinicke was listed as the third string quarterback on the Chargers depth chart but appears to be the next man up after Herbert.

The Steelers and Chargers were tied at the time of the injury. Pittsburgh's defense gathered two sacks early in the second half to keep momentum on their side after tying the game late in the second quarter.

This story is developing. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to Herbert's situation as more information becomes available.

