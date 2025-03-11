Chargers to Sign Former Steelers RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Chargers are adding former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, agreeing to terms with the former first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is one-year, worth $9.25 million.
Harris hit free agency for the first time in his career after spending four years with the Steelers. Their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris finishes his time in Pittsburgh with 68 starts, 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns.
He never missed a game and had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
The Steelers chose not to pick up Harris' fifth-year option last offseason, letting him enter a contract year in 2024. The team continued to say publicly that the door was open to a return, but the team chose not to pursue him once free agency began.
Instead, the Steelers tendered Jaylen Warren, making him their starting running back this season. Chances are they add another runner during the 2025 NFL Draft, most likely in the earlier rounds.
As for Harris, he heads back to the west coast. The Bay Area native will join Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, who just had J.K. Dobbins rush for 905 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
This is the Chargers second signing of a former Steelers player, agreeing to a deal with cornerback Donte Jackson as well.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!