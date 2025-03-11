All Steelers

Chargers to Sign Former Steelers RB

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs in for the touchdown during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs in for the touchdown during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Chargers are adding former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, agreeing to terms with the former first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is one-year, worth $9.25 million.

Harris hit free agency for the first time in his career after spending four years with the Steelers. Their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris finishes his time in Pittsburgh with 68 starts, 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns.

He never missed a game and had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The Steelers chose not to pick up Harris' fifth-year option last offseason, letting him enter a contract year in 2024. The team continued to say publicly that the door was open to a return, but the team chose not to pursue him once free agency began.

Instead, the Steelers tendered Jaylen Warren, making him their starting running back this season. Chances are they add another runner during the 2025 NFL Draft, most likely in the earlier rounds.

As for Harris, he heads back to the west coast. The Bay Area native will join Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, who just had J.K. Dobbins rush for 905 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

This is the Chargers second signing of a former Steelers player, agreeing to a deal with cornerback Donte Jackson as well.

Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

