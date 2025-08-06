Vikings Sign Former Steelers TE
A journeyman tight end who once played for the Pittsburgh Steelers is now joining his ninth NFL team.
Per multiple reports, the Minnesota Vikings have signed Nick Vannett as he heads into his 10th season in the league.
Vannett, an Ohio native, stayed close to home in college and played at Ohio State. From 2012 to 2015, he appeared in 44 games and helped the program win the national title in 2014 while recording a total of 55 catches, 585 yards and six touchdowns.
The Seattle Seahawks selected Vannett in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, pairing him with the likes of Russell Wilson, Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham.
Vannett wasn't super productive for Seattle right off the bat, however, logging 32 yards on three catches as a rookie. His numbers saw an uptick in 2017 and 2018 with a combined 393 yards and four touchdowns, though he'd be traded to the Steelers just three games into the 2019 campaign for a 2020 fifth-round pick.
In 13 contests for Pittsburgh, Vannett hauled in 13 passes for 128 yards. The team did not re-sign him in free agency during the following offseason, however, and he instead agreed to a two-year deal worth $5.7 million with the Denver Broncos.
Vannett was released in March 2021 after posting 95 yards and a score on 14 catches, paving the way for him to join the New Orleans Saints on a three-year pact worth $8 million. He played in a total of just 10 games for the team before being released in November 2022 and signing with the New York Giants.
The Houston Texans scooped Vannett up on a one-year deal in August 2023 after he remained on the free agent market for a majority of the offseason. He was released at final roster cuts, however, and latched on with the Los Angeles Chargers.
After suiting up in eight games for the Chargers, Vannett became a member of the Tennessee Titans in May 2024. He appeared in all 17 contests for the team last season, finishing with 135 yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.
