NFL Insider Predicts Steelers Top Two Prospects
As NFL Draft talk continues to ramp up three weeks before the event commences, NFL analyst Rich Eisen chimed in on who he thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers will target in the first round during an appearance on Cameron Heyward's "Not Just Football" podcast.
"I think it would be Jaxson Dart or Hampton, if he's still there," Eisen said. "You get yourself a nice toy ... Listen, [Aaron] Rodgers is coming. You and I both know it. So, if Jaxson Dart is as good as you think, and he's sitting there at 21, you gotta start the process. You do. And just let him marinate. Turn him into Jordan Love at the best ceiling for chances for him and for your team. That means Rodgers is leading you to the path you want."
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac in particular has consistently voiced that the Steelers likely won't select a quarterback in the first round, but if they do, there's reason to believe Dart would be their choice.
The 21-year-old has steadily risen up draft boards and is a near-lock to go on Day 1 while excelling during the pre-draft process.
Pittsburgh held a formal meeting with Dart at the NFL Combine and reportedly also have plans to host him for a visit despite not sending a full contingent to his Pro Day last week.
He'd more or less take a redshirt year if Rodgers were to sign with the Steelers, but Dart could benefit from obtaining extra time to develop without being rushed along.
As for Hampton, there's been rumblings that Pittsburgh will look to add a running back early in the draft who is capable of shouldering a heavy workload while playing parallel to Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.
The North Carolina product may not be on the board when the Steelers are on the clock, as Eisen noted, but he's widely regarded as the No. 2 player at the position in the class behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.
Hampton, who ran for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024, could help fill the void left by Najee Harris as a powerful runner with big-play potential.
