Steelers 2026 Draft Hopes Taking Huge Hit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are scouting the NCAA for a future starting quarterback. That's no secret around the NFL, just read up on where the team's scouts are going to begin the college football season. The hope is that they can land the long-term solution to the position for the first time since Ben Roethlisberger.
According to The 33rd Team's Steve Palazzolo, however, the Steelers and the rest of the league may need to temper their expectations for the 2026 NFL Draft class. He appeared recently on 93.7 The Fan with a blunt message: this group of college quarterbacks is underperforming through the first three weeks of the NCAA season.
"You start with Arch Manning, who everybody just projected, and it's way worse than we expected," he stated. "I know this happens every year. 'Wait till next year, there's seven first rounders.' And then the football games happen and it's not the case."
It's not just the highly-discussed and debated Manning that's underwhelming. Palazzolo called out several other projected first-rounders for their shortcomings so far.
"Manning obviously looks awful, probably going back to Texas," he said. "LaNorris Sellers, great runner, still needs to polish up his game as a thrower. He might be going back to South Carolina, and he's banged up. Garrett Nussmeier hasn't looked good at all. John Mateer is interesting. (Fernando) Mendoza is off to a good start, we'll see this week against Illinois."
The feedback is the exact opposite Steelers fans want to hear. For months now, the next quarterback class has been hailed as a revolutionary one. Multiple starters were projected to be in the bunch, but through the initial portion of the college season, only a few have lived up to expectations. Most have disappointed, so much so that the conversation regarding many of their NFL readiness has already begun.
It's notable who Palazzolo spoke positively about. Oklahoma University starter John Mateer has been a steady riser since last season ended. He's looked like a strong prospect through the initial phase of the year. He's accumulated 944 passing yards in just three games, and everyone is captivated by his ability to move the Sooners' offense down the field.
He also mentions Indiana University junior Fernando Mendoza. The 21-year-old gunslinger has completed 72% of his passes and thrown nine touchdowns to help get IU out to an early 3-0 record.
The 2026 NFL Draft is still so far off. There's plenty of time for the quarterback class to match the expectations laid out for them. The Steelers are counting on it, as they continue to bank on next year's class providing a starting quarterback.
