All Steelers

Steelers Avoid Hard Knocks Once Again

The Pittsburgh Steelers have avoided being featured on Hard Knocks for the 20th straight year.

Stephen Thompson

Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin celebrates the victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin celebrates the victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't be in the spotlight during training camp this summer as they prepare for a pivotal 2024 season that follows an offseason of radical changes.

The Steelers were able to officially duck the lights, cameras and microphones that being featured on Hard Knocks, the NFL's premier preseason entertainment show, by sneaking into the 2024 NFL playoffs and the league announced this week that the Chicago Bears would be the subject for this season.

The Steelers would have been a mightily interesting subject for this year's edition of Hard Knocks. Not only have they never appeared on the show in it's 19-year history, but they completely turned over their quarterbacks room, installed a new offensive coordinator and make some flashy additions via free agency and the NFL Draft.

All this comes with the backdrop of the Steelers' ultimate goal - winning a playoff game for the first time in seven years and chasing a record seventh Super Bowl ring. This proud franchise has been stuck in neutral for so long, and they are primed to get back to being among the NFL's elite. They're journey back would have been compelling, but fans won't get to witness it on Hard Knocks.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 