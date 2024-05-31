Steelers Avoid Hard Knocks Once Again
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't be in the spotlight during training camp this summer as they prepare for a pivotal 2024 season that follows an offseason of radical changes.
The Steelers were able to officially duck the lights, cameras and microphones that being featured on Hard Knocks, the NFL's premier preseason entertainment show, by sneaking into the 2024 NFL playoffs and the league announced this week that the Chicago Bears would be the subject for this season.
The Steelers would have been a mightily interesting subject for this year's edition of Hard Knocks. Not only have they never appeared on the show in it's 19-year history, but they completely turned over their quarterbacks room, installed a new offensive coordinator and make some flashy additions via free agency and the NFL Draft.
All this comes with the backdrop of the Steelers' ultimate goal - winning a playoff game for the first time in seven years and chasing a record seventh Super Bowl ring. This proud franchise has been stuck in neutral for so long, and they are primed to get back to being among the NFL's elite. They're journey back would have been compelling, but fans won't get to witness it on Hard Knocks.
